Volkswagen's new ID.4 electric SUV is less expensive than Tesla's Model Y Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

Volkswagen is taking on Tesla's Model Y.



The company revealed the ID.4, its first electric SUV available in the U.S., on Wednesday. It starts at $39,995, while Tesla's Model Y starts at $49,990.



The ID.3, a smaller hatchback, came out in Europe earlier this month.



