The new NHS COVID-19 app doesn't work on iPhone 6 or earlier models

Mashable Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
The National Health Service (NHS) has launched its long-awaited COVID-19 app in England and Wales. Problem is, the app doesn't work on iPhone 6 and earlier models of the smartphone. 

So, what does the app do? Firstly, it provides contact tracing using Bluetooth and it also allows you to input your postcode district to check...
