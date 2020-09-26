|
|
|
M. Night Shyamalan reveals his next movie with a poster and a teasing set photo
Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
The title of M. Night Shyamalan's next movie is Old, which is presumably a reference to what our collective age will be by the time it's safe to release in theaters.
The mystery-loving filmmaker offered Twitter a first look at what he's cooking up in a Saturday post revealing both a poster and a set photo from the movie's...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
The Dark End of the Street Movie Clip
The Dark End of the Street Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: Set in an idyllic, suburban community where someone is killing other residents' pets, The Dark End of the Street focuses on several characters..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:10Published
Tweets about this
|