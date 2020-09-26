Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

M. Night Shyamalan reveals his next movie with a poster and a teasing set photo

Mashable Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
The title of M. Night Shyamalan's next movie is Old, which is presumably a reference to what our collective age will be by the time it's safe to release in theaters.

The mystery-loving filmmaker offered Twitter a first look at what he's cooking up in a Saturday post revealing both a poster and a set photo from the movie's...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Eccentric businessman builds graveyard cinema to entertain spirits in Thailand [Video]

Eccentric businessman builds graveyard cinema to entertain spirits in Thailand

A wealthy Singaporean businessman built an outdoor theatre in a graveyard - to entertain the dead whose family no longer visit them. The eccentric millionaire, who has not been named, hired the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:02Published
The Dark End of the Street Movie Clip [Video]

The Dark End of the Street Movie Clip

The Dark End of the Street Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: Set in an idyllic, suburban community where someone is killing other residents' pets, The Dark End of the Street focuses on several characters..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:10Published

Tweets about this