M. Night Shyamalan reveals his next movie with a poster and a teasing set photo Saturday, 26 September 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

The title of M. Night Shyamalan's next movie is Old, which is presumably a reference to what our collective age will be by the time it's safe to release in theaters.



The mystery-loving filmmaker offered Twitter a first look at what he's cooking up in a Saturday post revealing both a poster and a set photo from the movie's... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Eccentric businessman builds graveyard cinema to entertain spirits in Thailand



A wealthy Singaporean businessman built an outdoor theatre in a graveyard - to entertain the dead whose family no longer visit them. The eccentric millionaire, who has not been named, hired the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:02 Published on August 26, 2020 The Dark End of the Street Movie Clip



The Dark End of the Street Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: Set in an idyllic, suburban community where someone is killing other residents' pets, The Dark End of the Street focuses on several characters.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:10 Published on August 9, 2020

Tweets about this

