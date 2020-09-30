Apple might not include earbuds with your iPhone 12
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 () By removing the power brick from the Apple Watch 6 box, Apple all but confirmed that it might not supply a power adapter with the iPhone 12. Now, a code change in iOS 14.2 suggests that you might not get wired earbuds with the lightning port in the box either. As reported by MacRumors, Apple made a minor change in a recent update to the iOS codebase, changing “supplied headphones” to “headphones” in the section that mentions suggestions to reduce RF exposure. The new text reads: To reduce exposure to RF energy, use a hands-free option, such as the built-in speakerphone, headphones, or…
By ripping up the fabric of ad targeting on iOS devices in pursuit of consumer privacy enhancement, Apple will impact advertisers and publishers alike. That is the view of one marketing executive who..