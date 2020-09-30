Apple might not include earbuds with your iPhone 12 Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

By removing the power brick from the Apple Watch 6 box, Apple all but confirmed that it might not supply a power adapter with the iPhone 12. Now, a code change in iOS 14.2 suggests that you might not get wired earbuds with the lightning port in the box either. As reported by MacRumors, Apple made a minor change in a recent update to the iOS codebase, changing “supplied headphones” to “headphones” in the section that mentions suggestions to reduce RF exposure. The new text reads: To reduce exposure to RF energy, use a hands-free option, such as the built-in speakerphone, headphones, or…



This story continues at The Next Web



