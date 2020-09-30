Global  
 

Apple might not include earbuds with your iPhone 12

The Next Web Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Apple might not include earbuds with your iPhone 12By removing the power brick from the Apple Watch 6 box, Apple all but confirmed that it might not supply a power adapter with the iPhone 12. Now, a code change in iOS 14.2 suggests that you might not get wired earbuds with the lightning port in the box either. As reported by MacRumors, Apple made a minor change in a recent update to the iOS codebase, changing “supplied headphones” to “headphones” in the section that mentions suggestions to reduce RF exposure. The new text reads: To reduce exposure to RF energy, use a hands-free option, such as the built-in speakerphone, headphones, or…

This story continues at The Next Web

