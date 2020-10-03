State-of-the-art space toilet successfully launched into space Saturday, 3 October 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )





This toilet, which astronauts and cosmonauts will test on the space station for three years, will eventually be the latrine NASA astronauts use on missions to the moon and beyond.... On Friday night, while a distracted world read about President Donald Trump's coronavirus diagnosis, a $23 million space toilet launched into space.This toilet, which astronauts and cosmonauts will test on the space station for three years, will eventually be the latrine NASA astronauts use on missions to the moon and beyond.


