The Trump-Biden debate on 'Saturday Night Live' is more grating than the real one. Sunday, 4 October 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )





If the joke was meant to recreate the feeling of watching the actual debate, then job well done. This first sketch of the... At almost four minutes in, I wondered how much time was left in Saturday Night Live's interminable cold open sketch, an expected send-up of Tuesday's trainwreck of a presidential debate . Ten. More. Minutes.If the joke was meant to recreate the feeling of watching the actual debate, then job well done. This first sketch of the 👓 View full article

