The gay community is beautifully reclaiming #ProudBoys Sunday, 4 October 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

In one of the first good plot twists of 2020, the #ProudBoys hashtag has become a thing of beauty.



On Sunday morning, #ProudBoys was trending on Twitter, but not for the reasons you'd think. Though the hashtag has recently been used in tweets pertaining to the far-right, Southern Poverty Law Center-designated hate group called... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this