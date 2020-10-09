Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pete Buttigieg once again uses a Fox News interview to calmly dismantle the Trump campaign's logic

Mashable Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Pete Buttigieg is certainly making the most of his time on Fox News this week.

On Wednesday he was interviewed by Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier, and managed to completely turn around their question on policy differences between Senator Harris and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden using a simple comparison to the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Pete Buttigieg Takes Down Mike Pence

Pete Buttigieg Takes Down Mike Pence 01:04

 Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg called out Vice President Mike Pence for supporting a president “caught with a porn star.”

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Health Headlines - 10-8-20 [Video]

Health Headlines - 10-8-20

In today's health headlines we talk about Regeneron is seeking emergency approval for treatment used on President Donald Trump. Novavax begins a late stage clinical trial in the UK.

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 00:56Published
Trump tells Fox Business he won't participate in virtual presidential debate [Video]

Trump tells Fox Business he won't participate in virtual presidential debate

President Donald Trump told Fox Business that he won't "waste my time" on a virtual presidential debate.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:41Published
Capital Area United Way - 10/8/20 [Video]

Capital Area United Way - 10/8/20

Capital Area United Way - 10/8/20

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 02:57Published

Tweets about this