The Nobel Peace Prize 2020 winner has been announced Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

The United Nation's World Food Programme has been awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize, following its efforts to combat hunger and prevent hunger from being used as a weapon of war.



The announcement, which also highlighted the UN's work towards improving peace conditions in conflict areas, was made on Friday morning in Oslo,... 👓 View full article