You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources President Trump returning to campaign trial



President Trump says he's preparing to return to the campaign trail, but questions surrounding his condition remain unanswered by the White House. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:39 Published 2 days ago Regeneron Seeks FDA's Emergency Use Authorization For COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Given To President Trump



Pres. Donald Trump credits drug maker Regeneron's treatment for relieving his COVID-19 symptoms. But, what is it, and how might you get it? CBS2's Meg Baker reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:15 Published 3 days ago Debunking President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 Lies



President Donald Trump received medical treatment that hasn’t been available to other Americans throughout the coronavirus pandemic. On Fox Business, he dismissed COVID-19 as no big deal and spread.. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:27 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this