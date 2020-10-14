24 planets that are warmer, wetter, and better for life than Earth
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 () Washington State University astronomers identified 24 planets around other suns which may be even more habitable than our own world. Some of these systems also contain stars — potentially — even friendlier to life than our Sun. These superhabitable systems are generally warmer, wetter, larger and older than Earth. Stars with lifespans longer than the Sun would allow solar systems more time to develop life, researchers speculate. By cataloging superhabitable worlds, astronomers will know where to look in the search for extraterrestrial life. “We have to focus on certain planets that have the most promising conditions for complex life. However, we…
Unfortunately, the novel coronavirus pandemic has gotten more and more Americans thinking about writing wills and getting life insurance. According to Business Insider, if you're in the market for a life insurance policy, there are three things to know before you sign on the dotted line. First, a...