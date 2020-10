Got 6 hours? Learn the basics of coding for just $35. Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

*TL;DR: *Learn multiple coding languages with the Complete One-Hour Coder Bundle, on sale for $34.99 as of Oct. 19.



--------------------



You can't build Rome in a day, but you can learn some serious coding skills in an hour.



No, seriously. So long as you have the willingness to learn and access to a quality... 👓 View full article