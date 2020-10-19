Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Russian hackers charged with attacking Olympics, U.S. hospitals

Mashable Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
The U.S. Department of Justice plays the long game. 

That much was made clear Monday as the DOJ announced charges against six Russian military officers accused of launching a string of damaging cyberattacks dating back to 2015. The men, all members of the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU), are allegedly behind the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: The US Charged 6 Russian Hackers

The US Charged 6 Russian Hackers 00:33

 Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images The United States accused six Russian government officials of orchestrating a string of high-profile cyberattacks that caused billions of dollars in damage in indictments unsealed on Monday. The alleged cybercrimes include attacks that took down parts of...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

UK Gov’t: Russian Hackers Planned to Hack the 2020 Tokyo Olympics [Video]

UK Gov’t: Russian Hackers Planned to Hack the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The UK has found Russian hackers sought to derail the already ill-fated 2020 Olympics.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:52Published
DOJ calls out Russian hacking spree [Video]

DOJ calls out Russian hacking spree

[NFA] The U.S. Justice Department said on Monday it has indicted six Russian intelligence agency hackers for a four-year long hacking spree that included attacks against the 2018 PyeongChang Winter..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:35Published
Six Russian Hackers Charged By FBI [Video]

Six Russian Hackers Charged By FBI

A federal grand jury in Pittsburgh indicted six Russian hackers for their involvement in a malware attack that targeted the Heritage Valley Health System.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Russian hackers were planning to attack the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games, according to the UK

 The UK's statement about the 2020 Olympics hack came the same day the DOJ indicted six Russian officials for a series of cyber attacks.
Business Insider

The US charged 6 Russian hackers with a string of 'destructive' cyberattacks that shut down hospitals in Pennsylvania, crippled Ukraine's power grid, and targeted the Olympics and French elections

 The six Russians are accused of comprising Sandworm, a Russian hacking collective that has wreaked havoc internationally but avoided prosecution.
Business Insider


Tweets about this