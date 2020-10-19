Russian hackers charged with attacking Olympics, U.S. hospitals
Monday, 19 October 2020 () The U.S. Department of Justice plays the long game.
That much was made clear Monday as the DOJ announced charges against six Russian military officers accused of launching a string of damaging cyberattacks dating back to 2015. The men, all members of the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU), are allegedly behind the...
