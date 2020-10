AOC and Ilhan Omar's wholesome 'Among Us' stream did huge numbers on Twitch Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar made their Twitch debuts today, enjoying a few rounds of Werewolf-like sleeper hit Among Us with several high profile streamers. AOC may be a highly intelligent, engaged politician, but it turns out she is an absolutely terrible space murderer.



The two Among Us newbies were...

