Thomas Brodie-Sangster from 'The Queen's Gambit' chooses his ultimate chess squad

Mashable Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Thomas Brodie-Sangster plays a chess master in Netflix's new series 'The Queen's Gambit.' From 15 geniuses, we had him choose his ultimate 5-person chess squad.

Read our full review of 'The Queen's Gambit' here. Read more...

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Published
News video: 'The Queen's Gambit' Star Anya Taylor-Joy and Cast Talk New Netflix Limited Series | THR Interview

'The Queen's Gambit' Star Anya Taylor-Joy and Cast Talk New Netflix Limited Series | THR Interview 04:35

 Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Marielle Heller, Moses Ingram and Harry Melling spoke to THR about their new Netflix limited series 'The Queen's Gambit.'

Tyler Aquilina Says Anya Taylor-Joy’s Intricate Performance in ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Manages to Make Chess Matches Riveti [Video]

Tyler Aquilina Says Anya Taylor-Joy’s Intricate Performance in ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Manages to Make Chess Matches Riveti

EW Digital News Writer, Tyler Aquilina, discusses the series 'The Queen's Gambit,' how it tackles difficult subjects, how the show makes chess captivating, and how the show's star, Anya Taylor-Joy,..

Credit: Entertainment Weekly     Duration: 02:51Published
The Queen’s Gambit’s Thomas Brodie-Sangster Looks Back on Love Actually: ‘I Had No Idea What I Was a Part Of’ [Video]

The Queen’s Gambit’s Thomas Brodie-Sangster Looks Back on Love Actually: ‘I Had No Idea What I Was a Part Of’

The actor also talks about his latest project on Netflix.

Credit: People     Duration: 02:27Published
Now Screening (10/23/20): 'The Queen's Gambit', 'Borat Subsequent Movie Film' and 'Rebecca' | THR News [Video]

Now Screening (10/23/20): 'The Queen's Gambit', 'Borat Subsequent Movie Film' and 'Rebecca' | THR News

Here's your breakdown of what to watch this weekend (10/23/20) in THR's 'Now Screening.'

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:58Published

