Trump called NYC a 'ghost town' but the city's early voting lines say otherwise
Saturday, 24 October 2020 () On Thursday evening during the [DEL: third :DEL] second and final presidential debate, President Trump declared that New York City is a "ghost town." Just two days later, New Yorkers lined up for the first day of early voting and showed the president that his former city is anything but empty.
