Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump called NYC a 'ghost town' but the city's early voting lines say otherwise

Mashable Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
On Thursday evening during the [DEL: third :DEL] second and final presidential debate, President Trump declared that New York City is a "ghost town." Just two days later, New Yorkers lined up for the first day of early voting and showed the president that his former city is anything but empty.

Some Twitter users pointedly...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: What early voting numbers show and what they really mean to parties

What early voting numbers show and what they really mean to parties 02:16

 State numbers show slightly more registered Republicans than Democrats turned out to vote in-person on Monday. Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone breaks down the total early vote counts and what they mean right now.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Early Voting Begins In New York [Video]

Early Voting Begins In New York

Saturday kicks off nine straight days of early voting in New York. It’s the first time in history that New Yorkers can vote early in a presidential election. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:21Published
Big Weekend Ahead For South Florida Voters [Video]

Big Weekend Ahead For South Florida Voters

Early voting in the Sunshine State kicked off to a record-breaking start this week and President Trump will join the millions of Floridians in early voting this weekend.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 04:09Published
Florida Democratic poll workers verbally abused by man in pick-up truck [Video]

Florida Democratic poll workers verbally abused by man in pick-up truck

Early voting begins on Monday, October 19th in Volusia County, Florida, with many people making up long lines to vote every day.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

Tweets about this