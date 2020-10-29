YouTube guided meditation video views skyrocket during pandemic
Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
We're all trying to cope with this year.
During Google parent company Alphabet's earnings call Thursday, CEO Sundar Pichai noted that YouTube views for guided meditation videos went up 40 percent on the streaming platform since mid-March.
We all know what triggered that. As social distancing and new work-from-home...
