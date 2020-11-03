Tracy Chapman gives rare performance of 'Talkin' 'Bout A Revolution' with a message to vote
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Well, today's the day. And to mark this momentous Election Day, Tracy Chapman gave a rare TV performance of her powerful 1988 song "Talkin' 'Bout A Revolution" on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Only this appearance, her first TV performance in five years, featured a special message.
