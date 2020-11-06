Tesla Tequila is already sold out, despite the hefty price tag
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
That was fast.
Hours after Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced a new lifestyle product from the company, Tesla Tequila, it's already out of stock.
This is despite the hefty price tag of $250 per bottle, and the fact that it's only available in select U.S. states.
All gone.
Image: Tesla
Tesla Tequila started as an...
