Tesla Tequila is already sold out, despite the hefty price tag

Friday, 6 November 2020
That was fast. 

Hours after Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced a new lifestyle product from the company, Tesla Tequila, it's already out of stock. 

This is despite the hefty price tag of $250 per bottle, and the fact that it's only available in select U.S. states. 

All gone.

Image: Tesla

Tesla Tequila started as an...
