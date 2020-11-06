Tesla Tequila is already sold out, despite the hefty price tag Friday, 6 November 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

That was fast.



Hours after Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced a new lifestyle product from the company, Tesla Tequila, it's already out of stock.



This is despite the hefty price tag of $250 per bottle, and the fact that it's only available in select U.S. states.



All gone.



Image: Tesla



