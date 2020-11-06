We are too fragile for the cuteness of ‘The Mandalorian’ Chapter 10
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Even just two episodes in, The Mandalorian Season 2 has been a journey. Episode 1 was packed with Star Wars references and Easter eggs, but it mostly sidelined our favorite baby hero, The Child.
Episode 2 more than makes up for it — and just in time for our new game, Baby Yoda Cuteness Bingo.
Yes, there is more to it...
Even just two episodes in, The Mandalorian Season 2 has been a journey. Episode 1 was packed with Star Wars references and Easter eggs, but it mostly sidelined our favorite baby hero, The Child.
Episode 2 more than makes up for it — and just in time for our new game, Baby Yoda Cuteness Bingo.
Yes, there is more to it...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources