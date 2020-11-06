We are too fragile for the cuteness of ‘The Mandalorian’ Chapter 10 Friday, 6 November 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

Even just two episodes in, The Mandalorian Season 2 has been a journey. Episode 1 was packed with Star Wars references and Easter eggs, but it mostly sidelined our favorite baby hero, The Child.



Episode 2 more than makes up for it — and just in time for our new game, Baby Yoda Cuteness Bingo.



Yes, there is more to it... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The Mandalorian Season 2 - Special Look



The Mandalorian Season 2 - Special Look The next chapter begins. Start streaming the new season of #TheMandalorian Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus. The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey,.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:00 Published 3 weeks ago

