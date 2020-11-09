Global  
 

Virgin Hyperloop passes first test with human passengers

Mashable Monday, 9 November 2020
The Virgin Hyperloop company, which is turning Elon Musk's idea of ferrying passengers through vacuum tubes at high speeds into reality, has reached its most important milestone yet: it carried human passengers for the first time. 

The test, concluded on Sunday, consisted of carrying two passengers some 500 meters (1640 feet)...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Virgin transports passengers in high-speed pod

Virgin transports passengers in high-speed pod 01:36

 Richard Branson's Virgin Hyperloop has completed the world's first passenger ride on a super high-speed levitating pod system, the company said on Sunday, a key safety test for technology it hopes will transform human and cargo transportation. Bryan Wood reports.

