Virgin Hyperloop passes first test with human passengers
Monday, 9 November 2020 () The Virgin Hyperloop company, which is turning Elon Musk's idea of ferrying passengers through vacuum tubes at high speeds into reality, has reached its most important milestone yet: it carried human passengers for the first time.
The test, concluded on Sunday, consisted of carrying two passengers some 500 meters (1640 feet)...
Richard Branson's Virgin Hyperloop has completed the world's first passenger ride on a super high-speed levitating pod system, the company said on Sunday, a key safety test for technology it hopes will transform human and cargo transportation. Bryan Wood reports.
Two people have become the first passengers on a Hyperloop, a technologyconsidered to be the future of high-speed ground transport. The demonstrationand test took place on a 500 metre test track in the..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published