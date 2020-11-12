Google Ends Unlimited Free Google Photos Storage

How CTV Economics Will Shake Out: Rob Norman



For advertisers, it offers the best of both - the impact of television and a smidgen of the targetability of digital. But how is connected TV shaping up, and what will it look like in the next few.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 06:21 Published 2 weeks ago

Made by Google products go green with recycled materials



Google announced that it has achieved one of its goals of using recycled materials in all of its Made by Google products. The company had pledged to achieve the goal by 2022 but have announced that.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:13 Published 2 weeks ago