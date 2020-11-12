Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Google Ends Unlimited Free Google Photos Storage

WebProNews Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
WebProNews
Google Ends Unlimited Free Google Photos Storage

Google has announced it will no longer offer free unlimited Google Photos storage, reversing a policy that has existed since 2015.

Google Ends Unlimited Free Google Photos Storage
Matt Milano
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cerise Media English - Published
News video: The British Film Institute Have Been Hiding Free Movies in Your Google Maps!

The British Film Institute Have Been Hiding Free Movies in Your Google Maps! 01:02

 The British Film Institute Have Been Hiding Free Movies in Your Google Maps!

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How CTV Economics Will Shake Out: Rob Norman [Video]

How CTV Economics Will Shake Out: Rob Norman

For advertisers, it offers the best of both - the impact of television and a smidgen of the targetability of digital. But how is connected TV shaping up, and what will it look like in the next few..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:21Published
Made by Google products go green with recycled materials [Video]

Made by Google products go green with recycled materials

Google announced that it has achieved one of its goals of using recycled materials in all of its Made by Google products. The company had pledged to achieve the goal by 2022 but have announced that..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published
Facebook enters cloud gaming with different services than competitors [Video]

Facebook enters cloud gaming with different services than competitors

Facebook has entered the field of cloud-based gaming service and on October 26 introduced cloud games to its existing Facebook Gaming application. The tech giant's cloud gaming services differs from..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Google Photos will end its free unlimited storage on June 1st, 2021

Google Photos will end its free unlimited storage on June 1st, 2021 Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge After five years of offering unlimited free photo backups at “high quality,” Google Photos will start charging for...
The Verge Also reported by •UpworthyUSATODAY.com9to5GoogleMashable

How to export your pictures and videos from Google Photos

 Google Photos has been one of the best photo services for years thanks to its free, unlimited storage. That’s ending in June of 2021, though. If you want to...
9to5Google