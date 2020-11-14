Global  
 

Save 20% on eBay with this Black Friday voucher code

Mashable Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
*SAVE 20%:* eBay has launched its early Black Friday sale, with 20% off from selected sellers using the code PURCHASE20. 

Black Friday deals are picking up pace as many leading online retailers launch early Black Friday promotions. eBay is the latest big name to drop a sale, with 20% off from...
News video: Macy's Reveals Early Black Friday Deals

Macy's Reveals Early Black Friday Deals 00:30

 Black Friday begins November 27. Mega-retailer Macy's starts rolling out its deals ahead of time, on November 24. Some deals begin the week before Thanksgiving, on November 16. Business Insider reports that shoppers can use a code BLKFRI to get an extra 20% off some items. Macy's hopes its deals on...

