The real story behind the Queen's intruder on Netflix's 'The Crown'

Mashable Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Season 4 of The Crown takes place over most of the 1980s, one of the royal's family's more eventful decades. Marriages, assassinations, wars, and the Thatcher years are crammed into just ten episodes, but the midpoint of the season takes a moment to reflect on one of the stranger incidents of the era — Michael Fagan's 1982...
