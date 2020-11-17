Walmart's final Black Friday ad casually has the AirPods Pro for $169
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 () The elusive beast that is Walmart isn't following the calendar when it comes to Black Friday this year.
We've known for a while now that the monster big box store was switching up its Black Friday strategy — the new strategy being to treat the entire month of November as Black Friday. Instead of a single ad scan...
This might be the AirPods Pro deal to snag for Black Friday this year — and we still have a few more days before Black Friday actually arrives. Walmart and... engadget Also reported by •Business Insider •MacRumours.com •Upworthy