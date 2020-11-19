Global  
 

Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey's contrasting aesthetics have become a Twitter meme

Mashable Thursday, 19 November 2020
Congress grilled Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey at a [INS: hearing :INS] on Tuesday, questioning the respective CEOs of Facebook and Twitter on their moderation practices amidst the U.S. election. Held in order to investigate (pretty much debunked) allegations of anti-conservative bias, it wasn't the first Congressional hearing...
 Senate Judiciary Committee senior Democrat Dianne Feinstein on Tuesday grilled Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for not doing enough to crack down on inaccurate tweets, specifically President Trump's tweet on November 7th when he falsely claimed he 'won the election by a lot'.

