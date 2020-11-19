Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey's contrasting aesthetics have become a Twitter meme

Twitter, Facebook CEOs Defend Actions On Election Disinformation Before Senate Judiciary Committee



Anne Makovec reports on social media company heads testifying about actions related to election before senate committee (11-17-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:03 Published 1 day ago

Facebook CEO says won't deactivate Steve Bannon's account



Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal on Tuesday asked Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg if he would take down the former White House adviser's Facebook account after Steve Bannon in a video suggested the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:01 Published 2 days ago