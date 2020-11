You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rudy Giuliani and Trump's team hold press conference at Four Seasons Landscaping carpark



Trump's team held a press conference at the Four Seasons Landscaping in Philadelphia to speak about voter fraud. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 09:09 Published 2 weeks ago Giuliani holds Trump press conference in front of landscape business, prompting confusion



The Trump campaign press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia prompted the similarly named luxury hotel to respond. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 00:43 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Rudy Giuliani's Hair Dye Running Down Face at Sweaty News Conference Rudy Giuliani's sweat-fest is stealing the spotlight from President Trump's election battle ... because he appears to have hair dye streaming down his face. The...

TMZ.com 18 minutes ago