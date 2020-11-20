Global  
 

This AI is unimpressed by Gillian Anderson’s casting in The Crown

The Next Web Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
The Crown has returned to Netflix with a host of new actors joining the star-studded cast. But a new AI analysis suggests not all of them have the royal touch required for their roles. The system was developed by Largo Films, a Swiss firm that provides data-driven analytics to the movie industry. The company used machine learning to predict which of the thespians will capture the public’s hearts — and which ones will have them dreaming of the guillotine. The AI analyzes movie scripts and footage from Largo’s database of films to create a ‘DNA footprint’ for each actor comprised of more than 1,000…

This story continues at The Next Web
Video Credit: Cerise Media English - Published
News video: The Crown: Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and Why We Can’t Stop Talking About It

The Crown: Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and Why We Can’t Stop Talking About It 01:10

 The Crown: Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and Why We Can’t Stop Talking About It

