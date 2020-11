Monday, 23 November 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

If we had to describe Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max in one word, it would be bigger. Not only is the 12 Pro Max's 6.7-inch display bigger than on any other iPhone ever, but nearly everything about this device trumps other iPhones in size.



We know that because iFixit has torn down the iPhone 12 Pro Max to little pieces — or, in...