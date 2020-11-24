Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ivanka Trump knows nothing about how greenhouse gases work

Mashable Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
In a tweet about greenhouse gases, Ivanka Trump has redefined ignorance.

On Tuesday, the president's daughter, an official adviser to the president, tweeted about a huge drop in U.S. greenhouse gas emissions (9.2 percent) this year. She tagged the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the tweet, apparently proud of the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like