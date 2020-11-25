Global  
 

A Mars megaflood may be evidence of ancient waterways — and maybe life

The Next Web Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
A Mars megaflood may be evidence of ancient waterways — and maybe lifeLong ago, when our solar system was young, Mars was a world teeming with water. Researchers at Cornell University have now found evidence of an ancient massive megaflood on the Red Planet. Gale Crater, explored by the Curiosity rover, provided data showing distinct signs of a titanic flood, roughly four billion years in the past. This finding could provide further evidence that Mars once had a climate suitable for the development of primitive life. “We identified megafloods for the first time using detailed sedimentological data observed by the rover Curiosity. Deposits left behind by megafloods had not been previously identified with orbiter…

This story continues at The Next Web
Video Credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: 'Ancient Megaflood' Once Washed Across Martian Surface, Study Shows

'Ancient Megaflood' Once Washed Across Martian Surface, Study Shows 01:12

 Wave-shaped features in the rock, nearly identical to those left behind by melting ice on Earth, point to raging flash floods in the Red Planet’s Gale Crater.

