A Mars megaflood may be evidence of ancient waterways — and maybe life

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Planetwide Storms That Caused Raining Up to 520 Feet May Have Filled Lakes, River on Ancient Mars



Researchers found precipitation on ancient Mars needed to be between 13 and 520 feet in just one event to fill these massive lakes. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:12 Published 3 weeks ago City on Mars: How Elon Plans to Build It and Populate It



HAWTHORNE, CALIFORNIA — SpaceX's famous CEO, Elon Musk plans to have established a functioning city on Mars by 2050, and here's how he plans to do it. Mars and Earth align every 2 years, making.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:54 Published 3 weeks ago Mars Could Contain Liquid Water, New Evidence Suggests



The new research was published on Monday in the journal 'Nature Astronomy'. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published on September 30, 2020