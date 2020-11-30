Global  
 

UK bans new Huawei 5G network gear from September

Mashable Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
The UK's big play against Huawei all comes to a head next September. 

Mobile providers will not be allowed to install new Huawei gear in the UK's 5G mobile network from the end of Sept. 2021, according to the government. 

The ban was announced in July, after the government reversed its decision to allow the Chinese tech...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: UK extends ban on Huawei 5G gear

UK extends ban on Huawei 5G gear 01:18

 British telecommunications firms must not install new Huawei 5G kit after September 2021, the government said on Monday (November 30). The ban is part of a plan to purge the Chinese firm's equipment from high speed mobile networks. Eve Johnson reports.

