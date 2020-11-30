UK bans new Huawei 5G network gear from September
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
The UK's big play against Huawei all comes to a head next September.
Mobile providers will not be allowed to install new Huawei gear in the UK's 5G mobile network from the end of Sept. 2021, according to the government.
The ban was announced in July, after the government reversed its decision to allow the Chinese tech...
