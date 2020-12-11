Marvel's Fantastic Four are coming to film again
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Fourth time's the charm. Marvel has just announced a new Fantastic Four film directed by Jon Watts, who previously directed Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. It seems that, at long last, the Four are finally joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Watts seems a perfect pick for the MCU's take on the Baxter...
