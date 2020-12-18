Build your own video game with this engaging training bundle Friday, 18 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

*TL;DR:* The Unity 2D Game Developer Bundle is on sale for £29.61 as of Dec. 18, saving you 98% on list price.



--------------------



If your Christmas is going to look like a lot of takeaways and alone time this year, welcome to the club. But if you want to make the most of the extra free time, why not try... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

