'Cyberpunk 2077' has been removed from the PlayStation Store, and Sony is offering refunds
Friday, 18 December 2020 () Cyberpunk 2077's launch has been the kind of disaster we now expect from 2020. Released on Dec. 10, the ridiculously hyped roleplaying game was swiftly and widely derided for having more bugs than the Montreal Insectarium, with flying cars and glitchy penises dominating the discourse. Now, Sony Interactive Entertainment has...
After a rocky development marred by labor abuse allegations, Cyberpunk 2077 is finally here.The game has been out for less than a week and players are already scrambling for Cyberpunk 2077 refunds. So what gives? .Cyberpunk 2077 is buggier than a bag of bruised peaches lying out on the sidewalk...