Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Cyberpunk 2077' has been removed from the PlayStation Store, and Sony is offering refunds

Mashable Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Cyberpunk 2077's launch has been the kind of disaster we now expect from 2020. Released on Dec. 10, the ridiculously hyped roleplaying game was swiftly and widely derided for having more bugs than the Montreal Insectarium, with flying cars and glitchy penises dominating the discourse. Now, Sony Interactive Entertainment has...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: Why are so many gamers refunding the most hyped game of the year

Why are so many gamers refunding the most hyped game of the year 00:50

 After a rocky development marred by labor abuse allegations, Cyberpunk 2077 is finally here.The game has been out for less than a week and players are already scrambling for Cyberpunk 2077 refunds. So what gives? .Cyberpunk 2077 is buggier than a bag of bruised peaches lying out on the sidewalk...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

PS5 to Be Restocked by Some Retailers Before Black Friday [Video]

PS5 to Be Restocked by Some Retailers Before Black Friday

PS5 to Be Restocked by Some Retailers Before Black Friday . PlayStation took to Twitter to reveal that more consoles will be available before the end of the year. These retailers intend to restock..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published
Walmart's Website Down Again, PlayStation 5 Frenzy [Video]

Walmart's Website Down Again, PlayStation 5 Frenzy

Walmart The PlayStation 5 launched last Thursday, but it has been nearly impossible to buy. The only certain way to get a PlayStation 5 at launch was by preordering it. But at least one retailer is..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published
PS5 Launch Sales to Be Online Only [Video]

PS5 Launch Sales to Be Online Only

PS5 Launch Sales to Be Online Only. On Thursday, Sony confirmed that the next-gen console will only be available online at launch due to COVID-19. No units will be available in-store for purchase on..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Sony giving refunds to players who bought 'Cyberpunk 2077' in its PlayStation online store

 Video game 'Cyberpunk 2077' arrived with some players encountering bugs. Sony's PlayStation online store has removed it and refunds are planned.
USATODAY.com

Sony pulls Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation store

 Players say the game is riddled with bugs and glitches and is prone to crashes so will offer refunds.
BBC News

Sony pulls 'Cyberpunk 2077' from PlayStation store after bug backlash

 Sony said Friday it was pulling the much-hyped "Cyberpunk 2077" from PlayStation stores around the world citing "lack of customer satisfaction", after complaints...
Japan Today