'The Mandalorian' spinoff 'The Book of Boba Fett' is coming December 2021

Mashable Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
After a weekend of fan speculation, the official Star Wars Twitter account announced that The Book of Boba Fett will be a separate spinoff series from their hit Disney+ show The Mandalorian. 



The Book of Boba Fett, a new Original Series, starring Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen and executive produced by Jon Favreau, Dave...
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Jeremy Bulloch, Actor Who Played Boba Fett, Dead at 75

Jeremy Bulloch, Actor Who Played Boba Fett, Dead at 75 01:03

 Jeremy Bulloch, Actor Who Played , Boba Fett, Dead at 75. Bulloch’s agent confirmed that the British actor died on Thursday. Bulloch had lived with Parkinson’s disease for “many years.”. He had a long and happy career spanning more than 45 years. He was devoted to his wife, three sons,...

