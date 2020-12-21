'The Mandalorian' spinoff 'The Book of Boba Fett' is coming December 2021
Monday, 21 December 2020 () After a weekend of fan speculation, the official Star Wars Twitter account announced that The Book of Boba Fett will be a separate spinoff series from their hit Disney+ show The Mandalorian.
The Book of Boba Fett, a new Original Series, starring Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen and executive produced by Jon Favreau, Dave...
Jeremy Bulloch, Actor Who Played , Boba Fett, Dead at 75.
Bulloch’s agent confirmed that
the British actor died on Thursday.
Bulloch had lived with
Parkinson’s disease for “many years.”.
He had a long and happy career spanning more than 45 years. He was devoted to his wife, three sons,...
