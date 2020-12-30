Global  
 

Apple bans app that promoted secret parties during pandemic

Mashable Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Apple has pulled the plug on Vybe Together, an iPhone app that allowed users to organize secret parties that would breach social-distancing rules in many cities.  

At writing time, the app isn't available on Apple's App Store, and its website was taken down. The app's Instagram profile says "App Store took us down!!! We will...
