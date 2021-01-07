Snapchat joins Twitter and Facebook in blocking Trump’s account amidst Capitol violence

Snapchat is now the latest platform to block President Donald Trump‘s account after Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. All these platforms barred Trump from posting new content after his posts were deemed to be inciting violence. “We can confirm that earlier today we locked President Trump’s Snapchat account,” a Snap spokesperson told TNW in a statement. The company added that it’s deeply concerned about the dangerous rhetoric from the account. The app stopped promoting his account in the discover section last June. All of these bans took place as thousands of people marched into the US Capitol and created chaos while Bidenw…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Facebook,Snapchat,Twitter