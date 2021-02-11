Everyone’s obsessed with Clubhouse, so Facebook is reportedly making its own

If you’re on Twitter, it’s very hard to escape discussions about Clubhouse — the audio-based social network that lets you chat with other people in real-time. It’s whipping up such a storm that Facebook has decided to make its own version. According to a report from The New York Times, the social network is experimenting with building an audio product that’s akin to Clubhouse. This development comes days after Mark Zuckerberg made an appearance on the audio-based app last week, to talk about augmented reality and virtual reality. [Read: How Polestar is using blockchain to increase transparency] A Facebook spokesperson…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Facebook