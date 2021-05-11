Facebook test makes sure you’ve read an article before sharing it

We like to make fun of Facebook for copying features off of other platforms, but this time around it’s probably a good idea: Facebook is testing a feature that will remind users they should read an article before sharing it — just like Twitter. In fact, the company shared the news on Twitter, perhaps as a subtle acknowledgement of this fact. Starting today, we’re testing a way to promote more informed sharing of news articles. If you go to share a news article link you haven’t opened, we’ll show a prompt encouraging you to open it and read it, before…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Facebook