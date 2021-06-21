The UK’s used car market recovers – and BEVs are the winners

The UK‘s used car market has been witnessing a surge since April with sales rising 671% year-on-year, according to the latest INDICATA Market Watch. The trend continued in May with an extra 8.9% increase. But these aren’t the only striking numbers. Used hybrid car sales went up 8% in May compared with April, by the same rate as petrol cars (8%) and just behind diesel cars, with 10% rise. EVs had the biggest increase of 15%. Similarly, battery electric vehicles (BEVs) saw the highest rise in stock turnover (how many times their stocks were purchased), with 26% for EVs and 24% for hybrids. Especially…



