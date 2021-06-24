Thinking about your next grand adventure? This world traveler bundle can launch your next epic trip

TLDR: The World Traveler Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone offers three training and service standouts to help make the most out of any international travel. By the end of the decade, it might be commonplace to fly from New York to London in just three hours. A run from San Francisco to Tokyo would take just over four hours. Those are the claims by Boom Supersonic, a company contracted to build a fleet of supersonic jets for United that could be in service by 2029. Even with pandemics and flight delays, the world continues to get smaller. And with international travel…



This story continues at The Next Web