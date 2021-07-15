Valve’s Switch-like Steam Deck arrives in December

Valve today officially announced the existence and launch window for the long-rumored Steam Deck. Coming this December, the Steam Deck is a portable gaming PC rocking a custom AMD APU (Zen2, RDNA2). Introducing Steam Deck: powerful, portable PC gaming starting at $399. Designed by Valve, powered by Steam. Shipping December 2021. Learn more at https://t.co/ZOTx3KUCVK and reserve yours tomorrow. #SteamDeck pic.twitter.com/jcgbaKfT9c — Steam (@Steam) July 15, 2021 It looks fantastic – if only because it bears a striking resemblance to the greatest handheld gaming console ever, the Nintendo Switch. In all fairness, it appears to be quite a bit fancier…



