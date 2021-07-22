PSA: Amazon, PSN, Airbnb, and half the internet is down

The websites of some of the world’s biggest banks, airlines, and gaming services are down following a massive outage. Amazon, Airbnb, and UPS are among countless sites that have gone offline for many users. Gamers have been hit particularly hard. Users of the PlayStation Network, Steam, and Fortnite have all reported network issues. DownDetector, which tracks outages around the world, is still going strong though: Where the heck is @downdetector hosting their platform?! They're the only ones I can depend on to be up when there is a large scale outage. pic.twitter.com/pZ83hdKGPi — Ken Nalbone (@KenNalbone) July 22, 2021 The…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Airbnb