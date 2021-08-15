This plug-in adds amazing audio effects to your music or sound projects for under $30

TLDR: The Complete 2021 Synth and Sound Software Bundle brings the abilities of a fully loaded sound studio to your computer, now for under $30. Stare at one of those wall-sized engineering studio audio boards for even a few minutes. With literally hundreds of buttons, knobs, dials, and sliders, it’s easy to imagine that a fully equipped board can create virtually any audio effect imaginable. That’s very true — but when you ask someone to perform a specific task on a piece of audio, whether it’s adding reverb or compressing and equalizing sound, or laying in delays or echoes, that’s…



This story continues at The Next Web