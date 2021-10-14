WhatsApp now offers encrypted backups. Here’s how to opt in

WhatsApp is finally letting users encrypt the backups of their messages. Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday that the feature is now being rolled out to iOS and Android users globally. The feature secures backups stored on Google Drive or Apple’s iCloud with end-to-end encryption. This encryption will provide more privacy and security, but it’s not enabled by default. Here’s how to turn the feature on: Make sure you’ve got the latest version of WhatsApp. Open Settings. Tap Chats > Chat Backup > End-to-end Encrypted Backup. Click Continue, then follow the prompts to create your password or 64-digit encryption key. Hit Done, and wait for your end-to-end…



