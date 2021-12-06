The Google Pixel’s new Snapchat shortcut kinda feels like bloatware

There are two main reasons many Android enthusiasts have gravitated toward Google Pixel phones over the years. The first is probably the phone line’s standout cameras. The second is getting the ‘pure’ Android and Google services experience, free of the bloatware and unnecessary features found on so many other devices. That’s why Google’s latest Pixel feature drop, which adds a quick-access shortcut to Snapchat, has me scratching my head a little bit. It’s a small, optional feature, but its inclusion seems to go against the whole ethos of the Pixel line — and it makes me worry that it’s just…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Google