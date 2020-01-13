Global  

Airmen who have HIV can continue to serve, appeals court rules

ABA Journal Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
An appeals court has upheld an injunction blocking the U.S. Air Force from discharging two airmen because of their HIV-positive status.

The government’s justifications for…
Recent related news from verified sources

Ruling barring discharge of HIV-positive airmen upheld

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld an injunction barring the Trump administration from discharging two Air Force members who are...
Seattle Times

