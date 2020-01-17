Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

United States: Employees' Compensation Following The Earthquake Situation In Puerto Rico - Littler Mendelson

Mondaq Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Since late December 2019, a series of earthquakes and aftershocks have struck the southwest region of Puerto Rico, causing many structures to collapse or to sustain severe structural damage.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Many Living In Shelters In Puerto Rico Due To Earthquake Devastation

Many Living In Shelters In Puerto Rico Due To Earthquake Devastation 02:01

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo toured the earthquake devastation in Puerto Rico on Tuesday; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Another Earthquake Strikes Off Puerto Rico's Coast [Video]Another Earthquake Strikes Off Puerto Rico's Coast

People in Puerto Rico felt the ground shake again Wednesday as a 5.2 magnitude quake struck off the island's southern coast; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:08Published

Gov. Cuomo Returning From Puerto Rico After Promising More Earthquake Aid [Video]Gov. Cuomo Returning From Puerto Rico After Promising More Earthquake Aid

The additional help is not just about rebuilding, but also helping residents who are living in fear. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

President of US bishops' conference expresses sorrow for earthquake aftermath In Puerto Rico (USCCB)

“The Church in the United States stands with you. In our prayer, we recall in trust that Jesus is the resurrection and the life, offering Himself to us and...
Catholic Culture

How Earthquake Recovery Is Progressing In Puerto Rico's Second Biggest City

NPR's Audie Cornish talks to Mayita Meléndez, mayor of Ponce, Puerto Rico, about the recovery efforts in her region after this week's 6.4 magnitude earthquake.
NPR Also reported by •CBS 2Seattle Times

Tweets about this

StopVirtuaStalk

PSIVS RT @EmployeeAtty: New York Governor Vetoes Employee Wage Lien Bill - Employment and HR - United States https://t.co/2swNWoZ0Gz #emplaw #hr… 9 hours ago

EmployeeAtty

Donna Ballman New York Governor Vetoes Employee Wage Lien Bill - Employment and HR - United States https://t.co/2swNWoZ0Gz #emplaw #hr #employees 9 hours ago

destinal

Eric Duprey @andthehoneybees @AdamWeinstein That's just, like, your opinion. Health insurance was virtually nonexistent in the… https://t.co/7xMG6XKHPy 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.