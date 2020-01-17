Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Turkey: Anayasa Mahkemesi'nin Beklenen Wikipedia Kararı Yayımlandı - Esin Attorney Partnership

Mondaq Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Anayasa Mahkemesi, Wikipedia'ya yönelik erişimi engelleme kararının, başvurucuların ifade özgürlüğünü ihlal ettiğine karar verdi.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Turkey: Constitutional Court's Long-Awaited Wikipedia Decision Published - Esin Attorney Partnership

The Court stated that the access blocking measure was permanent and it disproportionally interferes with individuals' freedom of speech.
Mondaq


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.